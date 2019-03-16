Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,068,301 Shares of Vereit Inc (VER)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vereit were worth $70,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,074,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vereit by 646.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,663,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,770,345 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Vereit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,362,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,193,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,456,000. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $19,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Vereit stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $313.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.89 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.1 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 93.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

