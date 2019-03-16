Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.25% of Stifel Financial worth $66,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $137,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Peacock purchased 2,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.14 per share, with a total value of $106,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.48 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

