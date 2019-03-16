Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Buckingham Research raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/northern-trust-co-ntrs-holdings-trimmed-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.