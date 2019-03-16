Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 1,938,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,427,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,744,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 681,423 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,197,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 332,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,025,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 287,369 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

