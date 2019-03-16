Norddeutsche Landesbank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Boeing (BA)

Norddeutsche Landesbank restated their sell rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.94.

BA stock opened at $378.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boeing has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. Boeing’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

