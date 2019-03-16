Nord/LB Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for E.On (EOAN)

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.28 ($11.95).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.54 ($11.09) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

