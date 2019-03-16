Nord/LB Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for E.On (EOAN)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2019 // No Comments

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.28 ($11.95).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.54 ($11.09) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply