Nord/LB Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €114.70 ($133.37) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Commerzbank set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.85 ($127.73).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG opened at €103.35 ($120.17) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.