Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth $1,545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 697.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.15.
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $160.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
