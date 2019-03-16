Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 508.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.65.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $246,300.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 9,029 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $782,633.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,296.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,925 shares of company stock worth $17,164,996. 15.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $122.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-raises-holdings-in-veeva-systems-inc-veev.html.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.