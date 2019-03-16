Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,850 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

REXR opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

