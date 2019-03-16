Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 56 Shares of Alleghany Co. (Y)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,846,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $620.12 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $558.50 and a 52 week high of $666.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Alleghany’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

