Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Nomad Foods worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,303.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

