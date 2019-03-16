NIO (NIO) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

NIO (NYSE: NIO) is one of 13,126 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NIO to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NIO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NIO
|3
|1
|5
|0
|2.22
|NIO Competitors
|61083
|231799
|302656
|12481
|2.44
Profitability
This table compares NIO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NIO
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NIO Competitors
|-176.11%
|7.43%
|1.94%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
18.0% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares NIO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NIO
|$720.12 million
|-$1.41 billion
|-0.56
|NIO Competitors
|$7.16 billion
|$557.95 million
|12.28
NIO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
NIO competitors beat NIO on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About NIO
NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
