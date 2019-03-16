NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,364,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 357,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,222,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,374,000 after purchasing an additional 341,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $15,634,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 11,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 317,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 314,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BNP Paribas cut China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

China Mobile stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 1,288,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,944. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

