NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Grows Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $203,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,984. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 67.86% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/nine-masts-capital-ltd-grows-stake-in-herbalife-nutrition-ltd-hlf.html.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.