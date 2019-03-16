Nichols plc (NICL) Insider Sells £14,337.50 in Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) insider Tim Croston sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £14,337.50 ($18,734.48).

LON NICL opened at GBX 1,545 ($20.19) on Friday. Nichols plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The company has a market cap of $568.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

Get Nichols alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.80 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Nichols’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Nichols in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nichols in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/nichols-plc-nicl-insider-sells-14337-50-in-stock.html.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.