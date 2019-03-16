Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) CFO Kelly M. Malson Buys 1,925 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CFO Kelly M. Malson bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $18,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 2,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.61. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $12.50.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.22%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.
About Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
