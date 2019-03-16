Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) CFO Kelly M. Malson Buys 1,925 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CFO Kelly M. Malson bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $18,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 2,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.61. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 114,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

