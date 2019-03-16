Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 10,060 Shares of Wendys Co (WEN)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,707,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,806,000 after buying an additional 496,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,598,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,498,000 after buying an additional 220,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Wendys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,598,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,498,000 after buying an additional 220,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wendys by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,924,000 after buying an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wendys by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,050,000 after buying an additional 97,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.89 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $154,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.87.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

