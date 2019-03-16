Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $35,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $194.90.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Affiliated Managers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

