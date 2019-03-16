Nexus Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.18 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00010414 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. Nexus has a total market cap of $25.18 million and $418,173.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 59,907,495 coins and its circulating supply is 59,707,886 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.