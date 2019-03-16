NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 187,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE opened at $191.24 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $192.16. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,909 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,919 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

