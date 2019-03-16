NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 69,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 368,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,909 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

NYSE:NEE opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $155.06 and a 52 week high of $192.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

