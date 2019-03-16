Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NHF opened at $21.82 on Friday. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

