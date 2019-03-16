Newriver Reit (NRR) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Newriver Reit to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newriver Reit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.69 million and a PE ratio of 35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.40 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.4 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 21 conveniently located retail parks and over 600 community pubs.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.