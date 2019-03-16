New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 87,387 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Paramount Group worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $190.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 87,387 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-sells-87387-shares-of-paramount-group-inc-pgre.html.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.