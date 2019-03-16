New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.54 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,581 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 330.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

