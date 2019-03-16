New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,300 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Michaels Companies worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIK. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 257,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 240,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 43.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,957,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 591,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

