New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 366,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 449,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 70,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.52.

NYSE:XOM opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $339.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

