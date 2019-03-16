New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $92.75 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $186.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $92.75 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-has-92-75-million-position-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.