New Home (NWHM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

New Home stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 186,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,884. New Home has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.84.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%.

In other news, insider Thomas Redwitz sold 28,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $153,389.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $277,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul C. Heeschen purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,791.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,700 shares of company stock worth $75,388 and sold 49,598 shares worth $272,913. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of New Home by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Home by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 126,293 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of New Home by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 859,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 846,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Home by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

