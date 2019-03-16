Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.27.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $17.07 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,294.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $335,649.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $61,171,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after buying an additional 356,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 691,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,405,000 after buying an additional 336,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,794,000 after buying an additional 278,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $31,721,000.

NBIX opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.59, a P/E/G ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

