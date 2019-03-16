Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 38,046 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,046 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

