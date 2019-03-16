Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 163,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after buying an additional 61,044 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $52.40 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

