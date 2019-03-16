Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $666,000 Position in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $46.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 104.71% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In related news, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,518.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $94,184.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $462,455. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/neuburgh-advisers-llc-has-666000-position-in-sealed-air-corp-see.html.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.