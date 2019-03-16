Neuburgh Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,356,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,263,057,000 after purchasing an additional 719,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baxter International by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,615,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,073,000 after purchasing an additional 136,476 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

BAX stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $120,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $223,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,599 shares of company stock worth $3,216,661. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

