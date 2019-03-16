NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NTWK opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $78,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,414.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naeem Ghauri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 465,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,390.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,125 shares of company stock worth $57,325. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 45,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 277,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

