NetGear (NTGR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is benefiting from its Orbi, Nighthawk Pro Gaming, cable modems and gateways as well as SMB switching portfolio, particularly PoE and ProAV switches. It is confident that it will remain a leader in new product introduction, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. It is excited to be part of AT&T’s commitment to be the first to introduce mobile 5G services in the United States. The company continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year on average. NETGEAR’s decision to split into two independent companies involves a fair amount of uncertainty and may lead to lower revenues. It competes in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market and expects competition to intensify on price. The company depends on a limited number of third-party manufacturers for substantially all of its manufacturing needs.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. NetGear has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.83.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). NetGear had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. NetGear’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetGear will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $64,203.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $893,532.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $71,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,433 shares of company stock worth $1,630,737. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NetGear by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,771,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,868,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetGear by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,566,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetGear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,410,000 after buying an additional 71,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in NetGear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,410,000 after buying an additional 71,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NetGear during the third quarter worth $58,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

