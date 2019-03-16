Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UEPS shares. BidaskClub raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,166.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

UEPS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.07. 804,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,940. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.88). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

