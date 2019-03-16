Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NASDAQ NEOS opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Neos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neos Therapeutics (NEOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.