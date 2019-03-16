NEO GOLD Tops One Day Volume of $10.00 (NEOG)

NEO GOLD (CURRENCY:NEOG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. NEO GOLD has a total market cap of $0.00 and $10.00 worth of NEO GOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEO GOLD has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One NEO GOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.75 or 0.17136962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00050940 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000346 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

NEO GOLD Token Profile

NEO GOLD is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. NEO GOLD’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens. NEO GOLD’s official Twitter account is @NEO_GOLD_com . The official website for NEO GOLD is neo-gold.ulcraft.com

NEO GOLD Token Trading

NEO GOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO GOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO GOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEO GOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

