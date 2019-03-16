NCR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,333 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,107% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

NCR opened at $28.37 on Friday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $47,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,862.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $136,479.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NCR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NCR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/ncr-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-ncr.html.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.