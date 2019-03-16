Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 55.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 994,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,239,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

NYSE:NMM opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

