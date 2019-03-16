Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $87.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

