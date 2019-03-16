Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (AEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameren by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $456,280.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,871.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $2,907,939.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,824,893.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,873 shares of company stock worth $8,639,431 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Ameren stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/natixis-advisors-l-p-has-5-51-million-holdings-in-ameren-corp-aee.html.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.