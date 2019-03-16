National Bank Financial Raises Quebecor (QBR.B) Price Target to C$35.50

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.80.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$31.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$19.50 and a 12 month high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Inc operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

