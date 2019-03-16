Nasdaq (NDAQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nasdaq is successful at maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and at the same time growing core marketplace businesses. It remains focused on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, thereby enabling its entry and cross-selling opportunities into new markets and ramping up non-transaction revenue base. Its strong balance sheet helps it to invest in growth opportunities and engage in shareholder-friendly moves. Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry year to date. But it has been witnessing elevated expenses, which limits margin expansion. High debt level induced increase in interest expenses. It estimates 2019 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.325-$1.375 billion. Nasdaq’s fourth-quarter earnings met estimates and improved year over year. It generated 8% organic revenue growth supported by each segment contributing at or above their respective medium-term growth outlook ranges.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $526,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,349. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

