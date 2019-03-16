NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 26355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 409.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.93%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNDM. Lake Street Capital cut NANO DIMENSION/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities set a $7.00 target price on NANO DIMENSION/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of NANO DIMENSION/S worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional printed circuit board printers. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

