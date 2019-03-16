Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,700 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.