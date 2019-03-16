MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.98 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,682 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -331.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.23.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

