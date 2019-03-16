MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.24 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of CPK opened at $92.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

